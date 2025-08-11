The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will remain closed on Thursday, August 14, 2025, for Independence Day celebrations. The government has declared August 14 a public holiday across the country to mark Pakistan’s Independence Day. The SBP’s Banking Policy and Regulations Department issued a circular on Monday announcing the closure.

Independence Day is celebrated nationwide to honor the historic day when Pakistan gained independence and became a sovereign state. Citizens across the country take part in various ceremonies, parades, and cultural events.

The SBP closure will affect all branches and offices under its control. Regular banking operations will resume the next working day.