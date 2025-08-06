The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has set a new benchmark with 4,065 company registrations in July 2025. This milestone marks the highest monthly registrations in SECP’s history, surpassing the previous record of 3,609 set in May 2025. The surge in SECP company registrations highlights Pakistan’s growing entrepreneurial spirit and improved regulatory facilitation.

A remarkable 99.9% of incorporations were processed digitally, showcasing SECP’s commitment to streamlining business registration. With this addition, the total number of registered companies in Pakistan has reached 262,309. The paid-up capital for July 2025 amounted to Rs4.96 million.

Private limited companies made up 57% of new registrations, while single-member companies accounted for 39%. The remaining 4% consisted of public unlisted companies, not-for-profit organizations, companies limited by guarantee, and limited liability partnerships.

IT, E-commerce Sectors Lead New Incorporations

Information Technology and e-commerce sectors led the surge with 862 new incorporations, followed by trading (530), services (468), and real estate development and construction (398). Other active sectors included tourism and transport (295), food and beverages (203), education (148), marketing and advertisement (98), mining and quarrying (95), textiles (91), pharmaceuticals (86), agricultural farming (74), engineering (64), cosmetics and toiletries (59), and chemicals and healthcare (56). Additionally, 482 companies were registered across various sectors, such as fuel and energy, non-profits under Section 42, auto and allied, power generation, and communications.

Foreign investment also gained momentum, with 96 newly registered companies receiving capital from international investors across diverse jurisdictions.

SECP Boosts Financial Inclusion and Awareness

As part of its drive to promote market access and financial inclusion, SECP issued 60 licenses in July 2025 across multiple regulatory areas. These included five licenses in capital markets, one in insurance, two to non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), and fifty-two to not-for-profit associations.

Following its recent Registrars Conference, SECP has launched a comprehensive awareness campaign to educate the business community on the benefits of incorporation. These include limited liability, separate legal entity status, enhanced credibility, scalability, perpetual succession, structured governance, tax efficiency, easier access to finance, and stronger brand protection.

SECP company registrations in July 2025 have set a new record, reflecting a positive trend in Pakistan’s entrepreneurial ecosystem. SECP remains committed to enhancing its digital infrastructure and simplifying regulatory processes to foster business growth, attract investment, and drive sustainable economic development.