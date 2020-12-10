Sehat Kahani’s Tele-ICU software connects 45 ICUs to critical care doctors in 45 days across Pakistan

Sehat Kahani, Pakistan’s leading Health Tech Social Enterprise, has successfully implemented its Tele-ICU software in 45 out of 60 target ICUs till date. These ICUs are located in Sindh, Punjab, KPK, Balochistan and Azad Kashmir. Over 800 doctors have also been trained on critical care and the usage of the software.

The Tele-ICU Project was initiated with support from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), the Health Services Academy, the Ministry of Health, Health Department & Government of Balochistan.

A mid-project briefing event was conducted today and was attended by the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health, Dr. Faisal Sultan along with the Assistant Resident Representative of UNDP, Amir Goraya; Vice Chancellor of Health Services Academy, Dr. Asad Hafeez; and co-founders of Sehat Kahani, Dr. Sara Saeed khurram and Dr. Iffat Zafar Aga.

Speaking during the meeting, Special Assistant to the PM said, “Tele-ICU is the need of the hour. We support Sehat Kahani and its partners in this great initiative as it aids in providing high-quality intensive care to patients in rural as well as urban areas.”

Amir Goraya, Assistant Resident Representative, UNDP Pakistan said, ‘Impressive results have been achieved by collective effort of UNDP, UNFPA, Ministry of Health and Sehat Kahani. Setting up 45 tele-ICUs contributes greatly to our goal of supporting the ongoing national response to the pandemic as well as advancing country’s commitment to digital health. We are confident that this partnership will change the landscape of digital health in Pakistan.’

According to the President of Pakistan Medical Association (PMA), Pakistan currently has only 50 to 70 critical care specialists to cater needs of a population of 200 million people.

Sehat Kahani Tele-ICU Platform allows doctors in the Intensive Care Units (ICUs) and High Dependency units (HDUs) to connect to critical care specialists in real time, recording patient information and conducting a video consultation.

