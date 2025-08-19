Islamabad: A meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat was held under the chairmanship of Senator Rana Mahmood ul Hassan. The meeting was attended by Senators Qurat-ul-Ain Marri, Anusha Rahman Ahmed Khan, Saleem Mandviwalla, Saifullah Sarwar Khan Nyazee, Amir Waliuddin Chishti, Mohammed Abdul Qadir, Fawzia Arshad, and other officials from the Cabinet Division, Establishment Division, and Printing Corporation of Pakistan.

The Committee first reviewed “The Civil Servants (Amendment) Bill, 2024.” Officials from the Establishment Division highlighted that seats reserved for Balochistan, Sindh (Rural and Urban), and Ex-FATA often remain vacant due to cultural issues. After a thorough discussion, the bill was unanimously passed.

The Secretary Establishment Division also briefed members on proposed CSS reforms. These included age relaxation up to 35 years, an increase in attempts to five, and a restructured examination system. Representatives from the CSS Association Aspirants Pakistan urged the Committee to extend the maximum age to 35 and grant five attempts.

They stressed that many countries provide special concessions for rural candidates. Citing the Higher Education Commission’s four-year bachelor’s degree policy and rising unemployment, they emphasized the urgent need for reforms.

The Special Secretary Cabinet Division informed members that the Prime Minister had already taken notice and formed a review committee. Following deliberations, the Committee recommended a Sub-Committee led by Senator Saleem Mandviwalla to draft proposals. These recommendations will be forwarded to the Prime Minister’s Committee for consideration.

Senator Anusha Rahman Ahmad Khan raised the placement of parliamentarians in the current Warrant of Precedence. She noted that lawmakers were placed at No. 16, while they should fall under Category 9 at position No. 4. Officials admitted that the ranking has not been revised for years and assured that amendments would be made after committee recommendations.

The Committee unanimously supported placing parliamentarians under Category 9 at position No. 4. The Chairman also directed that political representation must be included in the determining body, with members from both the Senate and National Assembly.

The Printing Corporation of Pakistan (PCP) briefed the Committee on its machinery, printing material, ballot paper production, bookbinding, folding, and use of digital printing. Measures to improve PCP Karachi were also discussed.

Officials stated that PCP generates its funds, but its workload has reduced after the 18th Constitutional Amendment. However, it continues to manage significant assignments. Decisions about retaining or discontinuing presses remain under the authority of the PCP Board.

Finally, the chairman directed that a complete list of PCP Board members, along with relevant documents, be submitted to the Committee for review.