Senate Told High Taxes Pushing Firms to Dubai

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue has voiced alarm over rising Pakistani business migration to Dubai, with members citing high taxation and rigid regulatory policies as driving factors. The issue was discussed at a meeting chaired by Senator Saleem Mandviwalla at the Parliament House.







Committee members were informed by FBR officials that the exodus of Pakistani businesses to Dubai is a recognized trend. Senator Mandviwalla stated, “Instead of trying to get Dubai-based businesses liquidated, we must provide better facilities and incentives for businesses to stay and grow in Pakistan.”

The committee linked Pakistani business migration to Dubai with the country’s current tax regime, which imposes rates ranging between 5% and 35% on property transactions for non-filers. FBR representatives acknowledged that the tax burden is “very heavy,” though they clarified that their role is limited to the enforcement of legislated taxes.

While the FBR confirmed that many firms have relocated, the committee emphasized the need for a comprehensive strategy to retain local enterprises and improve the ease of doing business. Senators advocated offering tax relief and administrative reforms to curb the migration trend and foster economic stability within Pakistan.







Due to the absence of several key members and the Federal Minister for Finance, the committee decided to defer other discussion items to its next scheduled session.