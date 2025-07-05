Shark Tank Pakistan Funding Faces Reality Check As Only 4 Of 36 Deals Materialize

A recent account by Ali Khan Swati, a participant on Shark Tank Pakistan, has shed light on the stark gap between on-air applause and real-world results. Highlighting the struggles within the Shark Tank Pakistan startup funding ecosystem, Swati shared that of the 36 startups offered deals on stage, only 4 ultimately secured investment after due diligence.

Ali Khan Swati, who heads Layesha and Red Tale Studio and serves as a trainer at the National Incubation Center, revealed on Facebook how his experience underscored a tough truth. While his own startup secured funding just 20 days after the episode aired, it was from other investors whose terms better matched his vision. Notably, he wasn’t even included in Shark Tank’s official due diligence process.

Swati pointed out that many startups who desperately needed the promised investment followed all the required steps, submitted extensive paperwork, and endured long waits, only to walk away empty-handed. “Applause on stage, silence off-camera. This is the reality we don’t talk about enough,” he remarked.

His post has sparked conversations around how Shark Tank Pakistan startup funding often looks more promising on television than it proves to be in practice. With just 4 deals out of 36 offers making it past due diligence, the numbers paint a sobering picture of the actual conversion rate.

Pakistan’s Wider Startup Struggle

Beyond the Shark Tank Pakistan startup funding disappointment, the country’s entire entrepreneurial ecosystem is under pressure. A severe funding drought, compounded by macroeconomic instability, high inflation, and the rupee’s sharp decline, has scared off both local and foreign investors. Startups are also battling red tape, a weak regulatory environment, and a lack of skilled talent. The so-called “venture winter” and business models that prioritize fast growth over sustainable profits have only deepened these challenges, making it hard for new companies to raise early-stage funds and scale effectively.

In this climate, a new show called “Bazaar” is set to debut in early 2026. A joint effort by ARY Digital Network and PakLaunch, “Bazaar” aims to give early and growth-stage startups not just visibility, but direct access to funding, mentorship, and a national audience. The show will feature a panel of four investors or “gurus,” nine mentors, a live equity exchange, funding from an ARY–PakLaunch investment pool, and regulated public crowdfunding options. Notably, mentors will also gain a small equity stake in the businesses they guide, creating incentives for meaningful support.

It remains uncertain whether “Bazaar” will genuinely solve the deep-rooted problems haunting Pakistan’s startup space. While the concept promises exposure and capital, only time will tell if it can truly close the funding gaps and encourage more sustainable business practices, helping to build a resilient startup ecosystem in Pakistan.