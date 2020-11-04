Shortly after launching in Pakistan, global ed-tech firm Library 21 acquires UK-based leadership education company IDG to offer elite courses to public

Disruptive global ed-tech company, Library 21 Holdings Ltd (formerly known as Coded Minds), has acquired UK-based Inspirational Development Group (IDG), the firm behind leadership courses and in a strategic alliance with the Royal Military Academy in Sandhurst, UK where many world leaders – including Pakistan Army’s top brass – have studied.

The Pakistan Army has been considered as one of the best performers in the UK’s Royal Military Academy. Recently, it won an international military drill competition known as the Pace Sticking Competition at the academy for the third consecutive time. Now Pakistanis can acquire the same courses as well through Library 21.

Omar Farooqui, the Founder and President of Library 21 Holdings Ltd, said, “We feel proud, by virtue of this acquisition, we are an education partner of this prestigious institution that produces the world’s best leaders.”

“The year 2020 has brought about many challenges to companies worldwide but we have used this opportunity to reaffirm our business model and drive to make education a right and not a privilege by bringing best in class offerings to the masses,” Farooqui added.

Library 21 is now providing education in Pakistan as well. The strategic acquisition means that the company will now be operating in more than 12 countries across the world and will have a complete 360 suite of education programs for pre-K to adults as well as corporates.

IDG is the second major international acquisition by Library21. The company acquired a leading STEM and INNOVATION education company in Canada and the USA last year.

Peter Turpie, the Managing Director of IDG, said that they cherish the long-standing exclusive partnership with the Royal Military Academy for over 20 years. “We are proud that we have produced the world’s best leaders through our educational plans. Now as part of Library21 group, we are confident that we will be able to bring all our core expertise at the doorstep of tomorrow’s leaders” he remarked.

He said the acquisition would bring world-class education to the doorsteps of students around the world. “With travel restrictions, education is now becoming more localized. Such an opportunity will benefit everyone wherever Library 21 is offering education, making it world-class education accessible”.

Turpie added, “Joining the Library21 group presents a fantastic opportunity for us and will further our ambition to build the next generation of leaders across the globe through high-quality learning experiences that are fun, innovative and accessible.”

Image Credit: lwtears

× TechJuice for Browser: Get breaking news notifications on your browser.

Like our stories? Follow our Instagram for pictorial updates. Follow @techjuicepk