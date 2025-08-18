The Sindh education system is undergoing a major shift. Until now, matric students could only choose between science and the arts. However, starting from the 2025 academic session, new subject groups are being introduced in line with international education standards.

A Shift Towards Modern Education

This change aims to provide students with broader academic choices that match their interests and career goals. The updated curriculum ensures that young learners are better prepared for professional fields such as technology, health, agriculture, and fashion.

New Matric Groups and Their Subjects

1. Matric Computer Science

Students opting for this group will study:

All compulsory subjects

Physics

Chemistry

Mathematics

Computer Science and Entrepreneurship

Information and Communication Technology

2. Matric Health Science

This group is designed for those interested in medical and health-related fields. Subjects include:

All compulsory subjects

Physics

Chemistry

Biology

Health Sciences

3. Matric Agricultural Science

Students who want to explore agriculture and biology can select this stream. Subjects include:

All compulsory subjects

Physics

Chemistry

Mathematics

Biology

4. Matric Fashion Designing

This group focuses on creativity and design, opening new pathways for students interested in arts and fashion. Subjects include:

All compulsory subjects

General Science

Computer Science and Entrepreneurship

Communication Skills and Personal Grooming

Fashion Designing

Education experts say these new subject groups will expand opportunities for students. Instead of being restricted to two traditional streams, they can now pursue fields aligned with global education trends.

With options like computer science, health science, agricultural science, and fashion design, Pakistan’s matric system is stepping into a modern era, ensuring students have more career-oriented choices from an early stage.

Will Other Provincial Boards Follow Suit?

This development has sparked an important question: Will other education boards, like Punjab and KPK, also introduce similar subject groups for matric students? If adopted nationwide, this reform could reshape secondary education in Pakistan, giving students across the country equal opportunities to align with global academic and career paths.