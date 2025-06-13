Sindh Govt Increases Education Budget By 12%
The Sindh government has increased its education budget by 12 percent, raising it from Rs. 458 billion to over Rs. 523 billion for the fiscal year 2025-26. The allocation for primary education has seen an increase from Rs. 136 billion to Rs. 156 billion.
An amount of Rs. 5 billion has been earmarked for the improvement of college infrastructure. Another Rs. 5 billion has been set aside for scholarships to foreign universities. Funding for 31 public universities and 9 autonomous institutions has been increased from Rs. 35 billion to Rs. 42 billion.
Head teachers of 34,000 government schools across the province will be granted special financial powers next fiscal year. The educational institutions do require these funds and their fair distribution. As only 31% of educational institutions in Sindh have access to electricity. 47% of primary schools in Sindh have no toilet, 42% have no boundary wall, and 44% have no drinking water.
Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.
Related Posts
CAIE Paper Leak Inquiry Report To Be Shared With the National Assembly’s Subcommittee
The Cambridge Assessment International Education (CAIE) has pledged to share the findings of its inquiry report into the alleged O/A Level paper leaks with a.
Punjab to Appoint 35,000 New Headmasters ( With Monthly Bonus)
The Punjab Education Minister, Rana Sikandar Hayat, has announced an initiative to appoint permanent headmasters in 35,000 government schools across the province. This move aims.
Pakistani Government Invests Rs. 1.97B in UK-Based Scholarships
ISLAMABAD: The federal government has allocated Rs. 1.97 billion under the upcoming Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2025-26 for the “Pak-UK Education Gateway” initiative. The.
Govt Allocates Rs. 61.1B to HEC for 159 University Projects
The Federal Government has earmarked Rs. 61.12 billion for the Higher Education Commission (HEC) in the fiscal year 2024-25. According to the Economic Survey 2024-25,.
Punjab Education Department Announces E‑Transfer Schedule for Teachers
LAHORE – The Punjab School Education Department has released the official timetable for its upcoming e‑transfer round, designed to process postings for teachers awaiting placements,.