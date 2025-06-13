The Sindh government has increased its education budget by 12 percent, raising it from Rs. 458 billion to over Rs. 523 billion for the fiscal year 2025-26. The allocation for primary education has seen an increase from Rs. 136 billion to Rs. 156 billion.







An amount of Rs. 5 billion has been earmarked for the improvement of college infrastructure. Another Rs. 5 billion has been set aside for scholarships to foreign universities. Funding for 31 public universities and 9 autonomous institutions has been increased from Rs. 35 billion to Rs. 42 billion.

Head teachers of 34,000 government schools across the province will be granted special financial powers next fiscal year. The educational institutions do require these funds and their fair distribution. As only 31% of educational institutions in Sindh have access to electricity. 47% of primary schools in Sindh have no toilet, 42% have no boundary wall, and 44% have no drinking water.