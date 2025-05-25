Sindh Govt Launches Province-Wide Eye Screening Program

As children’s screen time is increasing alarmingly, it directly affects their eyesight. The Sindh Government has launched an Eye Screening Program for students throughout the province.







The Sindh Education Department has launched a province-wide eye screening program for students in government schools. This initiative aims to address concerns about the effects of mobile phone use on children’s eyesight. Students across all districts will receive free eye tests, and those with vision problems will be provided with free prescription glasses.

An NGO with the government’s approval will be overseeing and managing the whole program. Dr. Fawzia Khan, Chief Advisor, Curriculum Wing, highlighted the urgent need for this program due to mobile phone use affecting children’s eyesight. This will ensure that all the students are healthy and have no vision issues, so they can properly focus on their studies. It’ll be beneficial for the students in backward areas who can’t access good healthcare facilities.