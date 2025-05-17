Sindh Launches Free Meal Programme in Schools to Boost Child Nutrition

KARACHI: The provincial government, in collaboration with a local NGO, has launched a free meal programme in Sindh schools to tackle malnutrition and improve learning outcomes for children in economically challenged areas of the province.









Education Minister Syed Sardar Shah officially inaugurated the School Khana Program on Friday at Government Boys Primary School in Murad Memon Goth, Malir. The initiative is designed to support schoolchildren’s nutritional needs and encourage higher attendance rates.

In its first phase, the free meal programme in Sindh schools aims to benefit approximately 100,000 students from underprivileged areas. According to a spokesperson for the Sindh Education Minister, the provincial government will fund the programme, while Allah Wale Trust will manage food logistics, meal preparation, and distribution to ensure transparency and quality.

Nourishment for Learning: Addressing Malnutrition Through School Meals

During the launch event, the education minister stated that the programme would play a vital role in improving children’s learning abilities and bringing out-of-school children back into the education system. He highlighted that malnutrition is a key factor in poor academic performance and physical development, especially in underserved communities.









“We are embarking on a journey that will fulfil children’s nutritional needs and strengthen their ability to fight illnesses,” he said. The minister added that school meal initiatives around the world have shown success in improving academic results.

He noted that Pakistan is among the ten poorest countries globally, with about 42% of its population living below the poverty line. Under such circumstances, many families struggle to provide nutritious meals to their children, which adversely impacts their growth and cognitive development.

The provision of a daily school meal not only supports children’s health but also eases financial burdens on low-income families, Shah added. He expressed hope that the initiative would lead to better classroom attendance and more engaged learners.

The minister commended Allah Wale Trust for its community-driven approach and commitment to meaningful social impact. Speaking at the event, Trust Chairperson Shahid Lone announced that 700 students at the Murad Memon Goth school would immediately begin receiving one free meal per day, with plans to expand to other schools across Sindh.

The programme will feature centralised kitchens that prepare warm meals delivered to schools under controlled temperatures. Handwashing facilities will also be made available before and after meals to promote hygiene.

Dr. Fauzia Khan, Additional Secretary of Education, noted that the programme’s impact will be scientifically evaluated. Students’ Body Mass Index (BMI) will be measured before implementation and again after four months to assess health improvements and identify any issues related to child development.