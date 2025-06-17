Sindh Launches Overhaul Of Teachers Transfers And Appointments

The College Education Department Sindh has announced a new teacher appointment and transfer policy that takes immediate effect.







Aimed at addressing disparities in staffing and improving educational outcomes, the updated rules apply to teachers across all public colleges in the province.

Teachers in BS-17 and above can now be transferred anywhere in Sindh, regardless of district, “if there’s an urgent need or administrative reason,” provided there are approved vacancies within the budget.

The most notable change? Domicile restrictions for teacher transfers have been removed. This means teachers can now be posted outside their home districts, particularly when their subject expertise isn’t in demand locally. However, for initial appointments, the department will still give priority to local domiciles to ensure community convenience.







Fair Faculty Allocation Across Colleges

The policy mandates that every college must have at least one teacher per subject in which students are enrolled. If a college lacks teachers in a subject, new appointments will be made. On the flip side, colleges with excess staff will see those teachers reassigned based on student-teacher ratios and actual classroom needs.

This initiative is intended to prevent educational neglect in underserved colleges and ensure that every student has access to quality instruction.

Controlled Timing for Transfers

To minimize classroom disruptions, the government has restricted transfer requests to summer and winter breaks, starting with the 2025–26 academic year. Only emergency requests backed by “solid reasons” will be considered outside of these periods.

Transfers between male and female colleges will remain highly restricted and only be carried out “when essential.” This clause underscores the department’s aim to preserve the academic environment while ensuring resource optimization.

At its core, the new policy is about one thing: ensuring fair and balanced access to education across Sindh. The government aims to eliminate gaps by placing teachers where they are most needed. It also hopes to improve the overall quality of higher education by streamlining the entire appointment system.