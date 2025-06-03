Sindh Rolls Out Pink Ev Scooters For Women And 2 1 Million Free Houses

KARACHI: The provincial government has launched a development plan that includes free housing for 2022 flood victims and Sindh pink EV scooters for women, promoting both disaster recovery and female empowerment through eco-friendly mobility.







Addressing a press conference, Sindh Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon unveiled the program that aims to distribute 2.1 million free houses to families affected by the devastating 2022 floods. The homes will be registered in the names of women to enhance their social and economic status.

Sharjeel Memon emphasized that the initiative represents the largest rehabilitation effort in the province’s history. Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has reaffirmed the party’s commitment to reconstruct every house destroyed by the floods and ensure no affected family is left behind.

Simultaneously, the government introduced the Sindh pink EV scooters for women program to provide safe, affordable, and environmentally friendly transportation options. The project has received 8,000 applications so far, and the government has started procuring the electric scooters. Only licensed female applicants will be eligible to receive the scooters.







To support this mobility program, training centers will be established across key cities including Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Nawabshah, Benazirabad, and Mirpurkhas. These centers will offer free training to mothers, sisters, and daughters on how to ride and maintain their EV scooters.

In the first phase, set to begin next month, the Sindh government will distribute 1,000 electric scooters through a lottery system. The program aims to increase women’s independence and create green job opportunities through an upcoming electric taxi initiative, which will officially launch in June 2025.

Sharjeel Memon stated that these combined efforts reflect the provincial government’s resolve to empower women and transition to sustainable urban mobility, marking a major step forward in inclusive development.