Sindh Unveils Police Driving School For Public Safety

The Sindh Police Driving School was officially inaugurated on Tuesday by Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar at the Police Training School in Saeedabad, Karachi.

Describing it as a step forward in professional policing and safer roads, Lanjar emphasized that only “professionally trained drivers” would be allowed to handle police and government vehicles from now on.

Welcomed with a guard of honour, Lanjar received a detailed briefing from Additional IG Training regarding the school’s objectives and expected outcomes. In his speech, he called the initiative a “gift for the citizens of Sindh,” promising it would play a vital role in instilling a culture of safe and lawful driving.

The Home Minister said the driving school would reduce accidents caused by untrained drivers. He added it would improve public safety. He also stressed the need for stronger inter-agency coordination. This is important after recent changes to traffic laws that require stricter enforcement, even for government officials.

Expansion and Transparency Ahead

Inspector General Sindh Police Ghulam Nabi Memon echoed the sentiment, stating that the driving school would significantly contribute to accident prevention. He revealed plans to expand the training model through public-private partnerships, making it accessible to a wider segment of drivers.

Memon also discussed reforms aimed at improving the transparency and efficiency of the driving license issuance process.

To ensure accountability in enforcement, Memon highlighted the ongoing deployment of body-worn cameras. He also confirmed plans to recommend the finalization of amendments to traffic laws, aiming to tighten rules and strengthen compliance across the board.

Additionally, Memon reiterated the Sindh Police’s commitment to the Safe City Project, which aims to integrate traffic regulation with urban security for long-term impact.

The Sindh Police Driving School initiative marks a significant push toward professionalizing law enforcement drivers. It also aims to boost public trust and reinforce road safety through structured training and smart regulation.