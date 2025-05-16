Sindh’s Driving license Is Online now, Here’s how to obtain it

KARACHI: In a transformative step toward digital public services, Sindh’s driving license is online now, thanks to a new system launched by Sindh Police. Citizens can now apply for a learner’s license directly from their homes via the Driving License Sindh (DLS) portal, eliminating the need for lengthy queues and on-site visits.









The online system brings relief to thousands of applicants by offering a smooth and transparent process through the official website.

How to Apply for a Learner Driving License Online in Sindh

Here’s how residents across the province can now benefit from Sindh’s driving license being online:

Visit the DLS Portal: Open the official site to begin the process. Start the Application: Click “Apply Online Now.” Create an Account: Enter CNIC number, date of birth, email, and mobile number. Verify Your Account: You’ll receive a six-digit code via email to activate your account. Log In: Use your newly created credentials to access the dashboard. Upload Documents: Submit a photo with white background, both sides of your CNIC, and fill in personal info including blood group and address. Choose License Type: Select your desired vehicle category. Enter Additional Info: Add educational and vehicle-related details. Pay Online: Use any online banking app to complete the fee payment.

The digitized system is part of Sindh Police’s push toward e-governance, offering a faster, safer, and more accessible way to begin your driving journey.









With Sindh’s driving license now online, applying for a learner permit has never been easier.