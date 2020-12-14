Solar-powered electric car that ‘never needs charging’ goes on sale; sells out in 24 hours

Aptera motors, an American electric vehicles’ Startup has just launched a $26,000 solar-powered electric vehicle that supposedly never needs charging.

The Paradigm and the Paradigm+, by Aptera Motors are two electric vehicles powered by solar energy. The Paradigm has a 400 Mile Range and the Paradigm+ has a 1,000 Mile Range. Both went up for pre-order last week; within 24 hours, both the cars had been sold out.

The three-wheeled vehicles, Aptera claims, are the, “world’s first Never Charge solar electric vehicle[s].”

Aptera’s Never Charge is built into every vehicle and is designed to harvest enough sunlight to travel over 11,000 miles per year in most regions.

The teardrop-design of the vehicles is to make them aerodynamically efficient. This also ensures that they require less energy to run.

The Aptera website allows you to customise your purchase; the cars can be added with various upgrades such as SafetyPilot and Enhanced Audio. The cars can also come with camping, pet, and off-road kits.

The cars are front-wheel drive and include full solar and special interior upgrades. Pre-order customers can also customise the interior and exterior colours of the cars.

“Aptera leverages breakthroughs in lightweight structures, low-drag aerodynamics and cooling, material science, and manufacturing processes to deliver the most efficient vehicle ever made available to consumers,” says Aptera’s website.

