Stanford University Declared 144 Pakistanis Among World’s Top Scientists

The Stanford University of California have declared 144 Pakistanis among the World’s Top 2% of Scientists. Stanford University is one of the world’s leading research and teaching institute.

The US-based Stanford University recently released a list that includes the world’s top scientists of the year 2022. According to the list, almost 200,000 most cited professors from various fields participated.

Here we are highlighting the few names of Pakistani scientist who were included in the World’s Top 2% Scientists.

The names include Ashraf Mohammad Yasin from University of Lahore, Hayat, T from Quaid-i-Azam University, Ellahi, R. from International Islamic University, Islamabad,Noor, Muhammad Aslam from COMSATS University Islamabad, Akbar, Noreen Sher National from University of Sciences and Technology Pakistan, Nadeem, Sohail from Quaid-i-Azam University. Wahid, Abdul from University of Agriculture, Faisalabad.

Moreover, Khan, M. Ijaz from Riphah International University, Gilani, Anwarul Hassan fromThe Aga Khan University. Chohan, Zahid Hussain from Institute of Southern Punjab, Ahmad, Mushtaq from Quaid-i-Azam University. Briddon, R. W from National Institute for Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering Pakistan are included in the list.

Ashraf, Muhammad Arslan from Government College University Faisalabad.Khan, Masood from Quaid-i-Azam University.Sharif, M from University of Punjab.

Jamil, Mubasher from the National University of Sciences and Technology Pakistan. Mustafa, M. National University of Sciences and Technology Pakistan, Tahir, M. B from Khwaja Fareed University of Engineering & Information Technology. Kausar, Ayesha from Quaid-i-Azam University Broelsch, Christoph E. Gambat from Institute of Medical Sciences. Iqbal, Munawar University of Education. Akram, Muhammad from University of Punjab. Saeed, Aamer from Quaid-i-Azam University.

Including, Haider, Adil Hussain of The Aga Khan University, Shahid, M. University of Agriculture, Faisalabad. Anwar, Farooq University of Sargodha, Mohyud-Din, Syed Tauseef from the University of Multan, Waqas, M. National University of Technology.

Shehzad, S. A. COMSATS University Islamabad, Sahiwal Campus

Javaid, Nadeem COMSATS University Islamabad. Choudhary, M. Iqbal University of Karachi. Ali, H. University of Malakand Sajid, Muhammad Bilal from International Islamic University, Islamabad.

Khan, M. Ajmal from Bahauddin Zakariya University, Mustard, J. Fraser from The Aga Khan University, Bhatti, Haq Nawaz University of Agriculture, Faisalabad.

Ali, Muhammad Irfan from Islamabad Model College for Boys, Shinwari, Zabta Khan from Quaid-i-Azam University. Khan, Abdul G from Quaid-i-Azam University, Noor, Khalida Inayat of COMSATS University Islamabad.

Abbas, Mujahid from Government College University Lahore, Akram, Muhammad of Government College University Faisalabad.

Not only this but there is a long list of people who have been selected by Stanford University. Indeed, it’s a proud moment for Pakistan that it has such talented people. Every year, Stanford University declares the list of scientists who have remarkable performances in their career list.

