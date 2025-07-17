By Manik Aftab ⏐ 21 seconds ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Students Can Now Enroll In New Bs Programs At Aiou

Students can now enroll in AIOU new BS programs, as Allama Iqbal Open University expands its academic offerings under the Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities to meet evolving academic and industry demands.

The newly introduced degrees—BS E-Commerce, BS Psychology, and BS Political Science—were officially approved during a recent Faculty Board meeting chaired by Dean Professor Dr. Abdul Aziz Sahir. The board also endorsed updated study plans for undergraduate, MPhil, PhD, and other postgraduate programs across various departments.

In a press release issued Monday, the university highlighted that the meeting focused on aligning course content with modern educational standards, including the revision of existing courses and the introduction of new ones.

Dr. Sahir emphasized that all AIOU new BS programs, as well as ongoing academic initiatives, will fully comply with Higher Education Commission (HEC) regulations. He reaffirmed the university’s commitment to academic quality under the leadership of Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood.

Additionally, Dr. Sahir confirmed that Fahm-ul-Quran and Seerat-un-Nabi have already been added to all degree programs in accordance with government directives. AIOU is also preparing to introduce courses on Pakistani languages to celebrate and preserve the country’s linguistic and cultural diversity.

Faculty members were instructed to verify that the AIOU new BS programs meet all required credit hours and policy standards before being presented to the Academic Council for final approval.

Moreover, Lecturer Dr. Munir Khattak presented the proposed Undergraduate Rules, Regulations, and Procedures (URRP) 2025, applicable to both Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and on-campus students. The proposal was unanimously approved by the faculty.

All recommendations from the Faculty Board will be forwarded to the Academic Council and Executive Council for formal approval in upcoming sessions.

