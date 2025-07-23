The 2025–26 college admissions in Sindh have revealed a significant shift in students’ academic preferences, with Computer Science emerging as the most popular field. The trend indicates a growing interest in technology-driven careers among intermediate students across the province.

According to official data from the Sindh Education Department, 169,923 students have secured admissions in government colleges across the province. This figure marks a 30% increase compared to last year, signaling renewed confidence in public education and evolving subject choices.

In Karachi alone, 99,711 students were admitted to various colleges. Among them, 31,692 students opted for Computer Science — the highest for any discipline — surpassing traditionally dominant fields like Pre-Medical and Pre-Engineering. Pre-Medical followed with 22,846 admissions, while Commerce and Pre-Engineering saw 21,233 and 11,386 admissions respectively.

Regional Breakdown Highlights Shifting Academic Preferences

Hyderabad followed the trend with 26,543 admissions, where Pre-Medical remained the top choice, but other fields like Computer Science and Commerce also showed significant interest. Other cities with notable figures include Mirpurkhas (10,618), Sukkur (10,979), Shaheed Benazirabad (10,183), and Larkana (9,889).

The Sindh Electronic Centralized College Admission Programme (SECAP) facilitated the online admission process. Classes for the new academic year are set to begin on August 5.

Director General of Colleges Sindh, Dr. Naveed Rab Siddiqui, highlighted that the surge in Computer Science admissions reflects students’ increasing preference for modern, tech-oriented careers. He added that the government has empowered college principals to handle transfers and cancellations, making the system more student-friendly.

As college admissions in Sindh continue to grow, education experts believe this shift could redefine future academic planning and resource allocation, especially with technology becoming central to Pakistan’s job market.