By Sabica Tahira ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Supreme Court

In a major step to improve access to justice for overseas nationals, the Supreme Court of Pakistan has established the Overseas Litigants Facilitation Cell (OLFC). The initiative will help Pakistanis in the UAE, GCC states, and worldwide pursue legal matters directly with the apex court.

The OLFC, supervised by the Principal Staff Officer to the Chief Justice, will act as a single contact point for overseas litigants. It allows digital submissions, early hearing requests, electronic updates, and certified order copies, ensuring smoother case handling.

Key Details of OLFC

Facility Description
Contact WhatsApp: +92 326 4442444 (messages only)
Online Access Portal via the Supreme Court website
Jurisdiction Only cases under the Supreme Court’s appellate authority
Services Digital petitions, early hearing processing, e-updates, and certified copies
Beneficiaries 1.7M in UAE, 4.7M in GCC, 10M overseas Pakistanis

This move aims to ease long-standing property and legal disputes faced by the diaspora, providing timely relief and direct access to the Supreme Court.

Sabica Tahira

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

