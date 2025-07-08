In a positive diplomatic development, Sweden visa services have officially resumed in Pakistan following high-level bilateral consultations between the two nations.

A spokesperson for the Swedish government confirmed on Monday that Sweden visa services in Islamabad will once again be operational. This decision was made after productive political discussions between Pakistan and officials from Sweden’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to the spokesperson, the reopening of visa operations will ease the process for Pakistani citizens seeking to apply for short-term visits to Sweden. Starting today, Pakistanis are now able to submit applications for Schengen visas, permitting stays of up to 90 days.

The spokesperson noted that Pakistan has warmly welcomed the move, viewing it as a sign of deepening bilateral ties. During the recent consultations held in Stockholm, the Pakistani side was headed by the Additional Secretary for Europe, while Sweden was represented by the Director General for International Affairs at its Foreign Ministry.

This restoration of Sweden visa services is expected to boost people-to-people exchanges and further cement diplomatic and economic relations between Pakistan and Sweden.