By Sabica Tahira ⏐ 2 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Pakistan Tops List Of Erasmus Mundus Scholarships For 2025

Switzerland has officially opened applications for the Swiss Government Excellence Scholarships 2026–2027, offering Pakistani students and researchers a fully-funded chance to pursue higher studies and research in some of the world’s top institutions.

The program covers PhD, postdoctoral, and research fellowships, enabling scholars to study at leading Swiss universities, federal institutes of technology, and globally recognized research centers. Educationists highlight that such opportunities not only strengthen individual academic profiles but also build long-term research linkages between Pakistan and Switzerland.

Scholarship Detail

Category Coverage
Programs Offered PhD, Research Fellowships, Postdoctoral Studies
Financial Support Tuition fee, monthly stipend, health insurance, accommodation, airfare
Application Deadline 30 September 2025
Application Portal Apply Here
Eligible Applicants Pakistani graduates and researchers with a strong academic background

Officials note that the scholarships aim to foster global research cooperation and cross-cultural knowledge exchange. Pakistani applicants will be assessed on academic excellence, research potential, and project relevance to Swiss institutions.

Students are advised to apply early to ensure smooth submission of all required documents before the September deadline.

Sabica Tahira

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

