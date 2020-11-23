Systems Limited Wins Forbes Asia’s Best Under A Billion Award 2020

Systems Limited – a next-generation global technology company enabling enterprises to reimagine their businesses through information technology (IT) and business process outsourcing (BPO) services out of Pakistan is the only IT company that has bagged the most prestigious Forbes Asia’s top 200 under a billion 2020 award.

Held for the first time in a virtual format, the award ceremony honored the companies that made it to the Forbes Asia 200 Best Under A Billion list – a well-researched ensemble of companies from the Asia-Pacific region with less than $1 billion in revenue and consistent top- and bottom-line growth. These companies have showcased track records of exceptional corporate performance, and scored above their peers in a composite score that includes sales and profit growth, low debt levels, and robust governance. The criteria also ensured diversity of companies from across the region.

“This is an extremely proud moment for the entire team including all the employees, stakeholders, partners, principals, and our shareholders who have trusted us in our leadership. I would like to congratulate all the employees who have put their heart and soul in delivering success to us,” said Asif Peer, CEO of Systems Limited. “My passion is that we become a billion-dollar company out of Pakistan very soon, and I trust my employees, the management and leadership that we will soon celebrate our billion-dollar success as well,” he added.

Being the only Pakistani award-winning IT company, Systems Limited’s selection in the prestigious list was no surprise. The company achieved record-breaking revenue in 2019 with surging growth continuing in 2020 as well, despite the market disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The technology giant possesses all-round expertise in IT consulting and BPO/Contact Center services with a strong local and global client portfolio. Recently, Systems Limited won Top IT Exporter Award for 2019 by the Pakistan Software Export Board. Being included in the prestigious list is another feather in the cap of one of the biggest players in Pakistan’s IT sector.

Forbes Asia’s Best Under A Billion list celebrates the success of high achievers of the region across different industries. These inductees are selected from a universe of 18,000 publicly traded companies in the Asia-Pacific region with annual revenue above $10 million and below $1 billion. Aside from quantitative criteria, qualitative screens were used as well, such as excluding companies with serious governance issues, questionable accounting, environmental concerns, management issues or legal troubles. State-controlled and subsidiary companies were also omitted.

Check out the full list here: https://www.forbes.com/companies/systems-ltd/?list=asia200&sh=7b5c50865def&fbclid=IwAR1rnPpJ8mBhjNPO5MdiZubSdUliOedY3ZExnqoFLdoY68NXqeFeCV0B5Ek

