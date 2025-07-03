By Manik Aftab ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Tahir Ahmed Appointed Ceo Of Searle

Tahir Ahmed has been appointed CEO of SEARLE following the retirement of Syed Nadeem Ahmed. The pharmaceutical firm shared this leadership change in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday.

According to the PSX filing, “We hereby notify that Syed Nadeem Ahmed has retired from The SEARLE Company Limited and has accordingly relinquished the office of CEO with effect from July 1, 2025. The Board of Directors has appointed Tahir Ahmed as CEO of the company with effect from the same date.”

This decision formalizes a leadership transition that has been underway for the past year. Tahir Ahmed, now appointed CEO of SEARLE, has been serving as Managing Director (MD) under a board-approved succession plan and has held various leadership roles at SEARLE for more than 25 years. His extensive industry expertise is expected to steer SEARLE’s continued growth in both domestic and international markets.

Meanwhile, Syed Nadeem Ahmed will remain on SEARLE’s Board as an executive director and will also serve as a senior advisor to the board and management, ensuring a smooth transition and contributing his vast experience to strategic initiatives.

The SEARLE Company Limited was incorporated in Pakistan as a private limited company back in 1965 before converting into a public limited company. Its primary business revolves around manufacturing and selling pharmaceutical, consumer health, and nutritional products.

In 2023, SEARLE, a subsidiary of International Brands (Private) Limited, achieved a significant milestone by securing approval from the UAE ministry to register its manufacturing facility in the Middle East, further highlighting its international ambitions.

With Tahir Ahmed appointed CEO of SEARLE, the company appears well-positioned to build on its legacy while exploring new avenues for growth in the pharmaceutical sector.

