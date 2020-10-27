Takhleeq Business Incubator launches cohort 5 for entrepreneurs

Takhleeq is now accepting applications for its latest cohort i.e. the 5th cohort of its incubation program. Takhleeq Business Incubator is based in the Lahore Campus of the University of Central Punjab (UCP). Launched in September 2018, it has successfully accepted and trained entrepreneurs in 4 cohorts already.

Takhleeq boasts one of the best incubation programs with a purpose-built working space along with access to a wide network of mentors and investors.

Takhleeq offers a 6-month incubation program with a diversely designed curriculum. It also connects startups with angel investors. It even demands zero equity from its startups at the moment and even provides them with legal advice.

Takhleeq has successfully graduated 29 startups over 4 cohorts since its inception, including startups like Unison, DataWorx, Rector.ai, Pukaar, Threads, Soulter, and many more.

Takhleeq also boasts renowned speakers/mentors like Yasser Bashir (CEO Arbisoft), Adnan Shafi (CEO Price Oye), Belinda Esterhammer (CEO Springboard) among many more.

For its fifth cohort, Takhleeq is accepting applications in the following sectors specifically but the startups from other domains are also encouraged to apply:

E-Commerce Healthcare/Health-Tech Media/Art Social Entrepreneurship Tourism Clean-Tech/Environmental Impact Combatting Pandemics



You can go here to submit your idea. They are taking applications till the 20th of November 2020.

