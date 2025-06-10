By Sufyan Sohail ⏐ 2 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Tax Increased On Non Filler Over Cash Withdrawal

The federal government has raised the advance tax rate on cash withdrawals for non-filers. Previously set at 0.6 per cent under Section 231AB for cash withdrawals exceeding Rs. 50,000 per day, the rate has now been increased to 1 per cent, as proposed in the recent budget.



 

For instance, if a non-filer withdraws Rs. 50000, Rs. 500 will be deducted instead of the Rs. 300 that was previously deducted. This tax is in addition to the ATM withdrawal fee. It also applies to cash withdrawals made using credit cards or from automated teller machines (ATMs).

Budget 2025-26, FBR tax on non-filers cash withdrawals, Non-Filer Restrictions
Sufyan Sohail

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Tax Imposed On Online Shopping

New Tax Imposed On Online Shopping

18 Sales Tax Imposed On Imported Solar Panels

18% Sales Tax Imposed On Imported Solar Panels

Tax Relief On Old Car Imports Proposed In Budget Plan Sent To Imf

Non-Fillers Can Not Buy A Car Or Property Anymore

Government Allocates A Huge Sum For Debt Servicing

Government Allocates 46% Budget For Debt Servicing

Tax Reduction Concept Isolated On White Background. 3d Render
Tax Reduction Concept isolated on white background. 3D render

Government Proposes Income Tax Relief for Salaried Class

10 Salary Hike For Government Employees In Fy25 26 Budget

10% Salary Hike for Government Employees in FY25- 26 Budget

Experts Cautions Government Not To Impose More Tax On Freelancers

Experts Cautions Government Not To Impose More Tax On Freelancers

Apple Adds Tabs And 3d Effects In Photos App Redesign

Apple Adds Tabs and 3D Effects in Photos App Redesign

Pakistans Climate Startup Fund Faces Setback After Sarmayacar Exit

Pakistan’s Climate Startup Fund Faces Setback After Sarmayacar Exit

Strict Penalties Proposed For Ntn And Cnic Misuse In Budget

Strict Penalties Proposed for NTN and CNIC Misuse in Budget

Toyota Airport Motors Launches 0% Interest Fortuner GRS Deal

Toyota Prius 2025 Set to Launch in Pakistan with Up to 40 km/L Fuel Efficiency

Inflation Adjusted Salary Hike Expected In Budget 2025 26

10% Salary Increase for Govt Employees Unlikely in Budget ( Now Approved)