ISLAMABAD: The 12th Board Meeting of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) was held in Islamabad under the chairmanship of the Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan.

The meeting was attended by senior government officials and TDAP Board members. During the session, the Board reviewed and approved several strategic initiatives aimed at enhancing Pakistan export competitiveness and improving trade facilitation.

Key decisions included the approval of the Annual Business Plan for the Financial Year 2025-26 and participation in over 120 international exhibitions. The Board also endorsed “Made in Pakistan” exhibitions in Ethiopia and Bangladesh, national exhibitions, seminars on export promotion, and National Export Training programs across the country.

To strengthen regional trade infrastructure, the Board approved the establishment of display centers, conference rooms, and IT accelerators at TDAP’s regional offices in Quetta and Sialkot. Sialkot will also have dedicated facilities for sports goods and surgical instruments.

The Board further endorsed steps to encourage greater participation of women entrepreneurs in international trade exhibitions.

The Minister for Commerce highlighted the need to shift Pakistan’s export focus toward emerging markets, reducing reliance on traditional destinations. He also proposed hiring dedicated researchers within TDAP to carry out sector-specific studies and provide data-driven insights, which would enhance planning and policy support.

While noting that improvements are still needed, the Minister praised ongoing efforts to restructure TDAP into a more export-focused institution that meets the dynamic demands of global trade.

The meeting concluded with the approval of enhanced promotional support for Pakistan’s trade missions abroad and endorsement of key recommendations by TDAP’s Sub-Committees.