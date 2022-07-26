Tech Billionaire Bill Gates is Emptying his Pockets But Still is the World’s Fifth Richest Person

Bill Gates has donated over 6 billion dollars to various charitable foundations over the last few days. On top of that, he vowed to donate another 20 billion dollars to other philanthropic foundations in the upcoming month.

Gates has continuously surprised the world with his insane charities in the last few months and looks like he wants to get rid of all his wealth as soon as possible. Last week he gave 5.2 billion dollars to Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

In a blog post where he announced donating another 20 billion dollars to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, he once again wrote that he would present “virtually all of my wealth to the foundation.”

Despite all his charity ventures, he is still number five on the list of the wealthiest people on the earth. According to Bloomberg, he is worth around 112 billion dollars now, but if he decides to follow through with all his plans, he will soon disappear from the list.

In his recent Twitter post, he says:

“I have an obligation to return my resources to society in ways that have the greatest impact for reducing suffering and improving lives. And I hope others in positions of great wealth and privilege will step up in this moment too.”

He plans on increasing the annual charity spending of the company by 50% and wants to be able to donate 9 billion dollars every year by the year 2026. Most critics dislike these plans as so much money withdrawn from such a large-scaled and expanded company can affect the vulnerability of Microsoft and can cause many people to lose their jobs. But Gates couldn’t care less about these ideas.

“I will move down and eventually off of the list of the world’s richest people,” Says Gates in another tweet.

But can he get rid of all his money that easily? Bill Gates has a large chunk of his investment into the real estate and stock market business. And Microsoft is not planning on stopping producing and selling new products. Along with all the revenues from his resorts and the Canadian National Railway, the flow of income is impossible to stop.

There is a theory by which Bill Gates could easily earn another 113 billion dollars before he could ever give away all the previously existing money. So the chance of him being out of the riches list is unlikely.

So what happens if Bill Gates gives all his money to Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation? With the recent donations of 20 billion dollars from Bill Gates, the foundation size is around 55 billion dollars and will be about 70 billion dollars next year, making it the world’s wealthiest charity foundation.

With charity ventures worldwide, including fighting against covid-19 and providing adequate food supply in emerging countries, the foundation has made its mission with every kind of problem in the world.

The founder and chairperson of the foundation say by the year 2035, “there will be almost no poor countries left in the world,” and if he continues to donate these loads of money, they are bound to meet this goal.