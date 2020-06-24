TECNO SPARK 5 Pro Series Review: Your Choice of 2020

The most trending smartphone brand, TECNO Mobiles has upgraded the standards of tech consumers with its innovative and budget-friendly gadgets. The brand recently launched a new edition of Spark series having two variants, SPARK 5 Pro (4+64) and (4+128) GB.

Below is the detailed review of the premium Spark 5 Pro features, as per the tech expert of WhatMobile.com.pk

Design & Color

Unlike its rival series, Spark 5 Pro has gathered great reviews on its sleek gradient design and large display. Just like its name, it holds more spark with a 6.6 inches Dot-in Display; built-in finger sensor on the rear; face ID detection security; DSLR-like five cameras; available in four hues of glossy gradient patterns: Ice Jadeite, Spark Orange, Vacation Blue, Misty Grey. The display pixels, color intensity, contrast & brightness of the screen display, are much applauded by the consumers in the feedback.

Camera

The series is equipped with 5 Cameras: 16MP+2MP (macro) +2MP (depth) on the rear and a front punch hole camera of 8MP coupled with tetra LED Flashes & Bokeh effect only in Rs.19,999. This handset is labeled among one of the best camera phone innovations by TECNO, later affirmed by photography enthusiasts. When tested, the images clicked were detailed and vibrant with a perfect mix of light hues. SPARK 5 Pro makes itself an ultimate choice of photography enthusiasts.

Battery Performance

SPARK 5 Pro consists of a powerful 5000 mAh battery that can perform up to 479.52 hours, ensuring long time performance. While testing, the experts ran multiple applications, shot videos and played games all day long but the battery lasted for its given time. Spark 5 Pro could easily last for more than a day with high phone usage with one single boost.

Processor Performance

The handset comes packed with a MediaTek MT6761 Helio A22 (12 nm) chipset, 2.0 Ghz Octa-Core processor, and large built-in memory with 4GB RAM, and 128GB storage. This advanced combination lets the device to perform multiple tasks and use various applications without any technical glitches. While evaluating the device, the analysts concluded that Spark 5 Pro is the best smartphone for daily routine tasks allowing users lag-free performance.

VERDICT

SPARK 5 Pro precedes its rivals because no other brand offers such advanced features, USB micro-port, silicon transparent safety back-cover, 10W charger, Quintet-Cameras, a pair of handsfree and 13 months warranty, all in Rs.19,999 and Rs.21,499, respectively. This is exactly the smartphone you have been looking for to enhance your tech experience as per famous technology experts. So, let’s not think more and get your hands on the premium SPARK 5 Pro.

