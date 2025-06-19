By Manik-Aftab ⏐ 3 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 3 min read
Pakistan Startup Policy Brief Proposes Reforms To Boost Startup Funding

Pakistan’s startup sector took a step toward policy-driven growth with the launch of the Pakistan Startup Policy Brief titled “Closing the Funding Gap for Startups in Pakistan.” The event, hosted at Telenor Pakistan’s ‘345’ campus in Gulberg Greens, Islamabad, was a collaborative initiative by Telenor Pakistan, Invest2Innovate (i2i), and the Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA), with support from Telenor Velocity, Ignite, and Visa.



The policy brief provides a reform roadmap to support the local startup ecosystem by focusing on four key areas: regulatory and tax reform, broader access to funding, exit and liquidity mechanisms via capital markets, and the development of entrepreneurial support infrastructure. The document is informed by international best practices and consultations with key stakeholders in the sector.

The launch was attended by public and private sector representatives, including Syed Nadir Hussain Shah (Project Director IT & Telecom, SIFC), Khurrum Ashfaque (CEO, Telenor Pakistan), Sarah Munir (CEO, Invest2Innovate), Hamza Saeed Orakzai (Chief Market Development Officer, STZA), Bilal Abbasi (GM, Ignite), Zeeshan Khattak (Commissioner, SECP), and Ali Aamir (Visa Pakistan).

Commenting on the initiative, Khurrum Ashfaque noted that accessible and flexible funding is critical for startups to scale and integrate into the digital economy. “This policy brief outlines necessary steps toward building a sustainable innovation ecosystem,” he stated.



Syed Nadir Hussain Shah emphasized that the brief aligns with Pakistan’s broader economic and investment goals. “SIFC supports initiatives that foster innovation and strengthen Pakistan’s position as a regional technology hub,” he said.

Sarah Munir of i2i highlighted the importance of structural reforms: “Closing Pakistan’s startup funding gap isn’t just about capital—it’s about ensuring the right environment exists for investment to flow.”

Pakistan’s startup ecosystem has expanded in recent years, driven by fintech, e-commerce, and logistics. Startup funding peaked at $355 million in 2022, but by 2024, investment had dropped by 88%, underlining the urgency for policy intervention. The e-commerce sector hit $5.2 billion in 2023, while IT exports totaled $3.2 billion in FY24.

Hamza Saeed of STZA reiterated the importance of collaboration between government, academia, and industry. “This policy brief identifies key challenges and suggests policy tools to help startups contribute more effectively to job creation and technological development,” he noted.

The Pakistan Startup Policy Brief aims to guide the next phase of ecosystem growth by addressing systemic funding barriers and supporting innovation through regulatory clarity and investor confidence. The initiative reflects a broader commitment to building an enabling environment for startups in Pakistan.

Pakistan Startup news, Pakistan Startup Policy Brief, Telenor Pakistan
Manik-Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Govt Of Punjab Introduces Special Number Plates For Evs

Govt Of Punjab Introduces Special Number Plates For EV’s

Pta Introduces Free Wifi Hotspots For Students Across Universities

PTA Introduces Free WiFi Hotspots for Students Across These Universities

Google Android Antitrust Fine Backed By Eu Court Adviser

Google Android Antitrust Fine Backed by EU Court Adviser

Base44 Wix Acquisition Sees Israeli Ai Startup Sold For 80m Cash

Wix Drops $80M to Acquire a Solo AI Startup—Here’s What They’re Planning

Pakistan Senate Rejects Carbon Levy Introduces Digital Presence Act

Pakistan Senate Rejects Carbon Levy: Introduces Digital Presence Proceeds Act

Pia Privatization Bid Draws Interest From Airblue Gerrys

PIA Privatization Bid Draws Interest from Airblue, Gerry’s

Nfc 15 Boosts Range And Reliability For Contactless Tech

NFC 15 boosts range and reliability for contactless tech

Apple Explores Generative Ai For Faster Custom Chip Design

Apple Explores Generative AI for Faster Custom Chip Design

Microsoft Is Finally Testing Pc Cloud Pc Data Recovery Methods

Microsoft Is Finally Testing PC-Cloud-PC Data Recovery Methods

Samsung Health May Launch Subscription For Advanced Features

Samsung Health May Launch Subscription for Advanced Features

Scientists Reverse Cellular Aging In Multicellular Organisms

Scientists Manage to Reverse Cellular Aging in Multicellular Organisms

Want To See New Content On Netlfix These Secret Codes Do The Job

Want To See New Content On Netlfix? These Secret Codes Do the Job!

Metal 4 Supercharges Mac Gaming With Ai Frame Interpolation Ray Tracing

Metal 4 Supercharges Mac Gaming with AI Frame Interpolation & Ray Tracing