Temu has exclusively spoken with TechJuice and issued an official statement regarding the price increase in Pakistan, as shoppers nationwide report significant rises in costs for products on major online platforms.

A Temu spokesperson said: “The prices of some products may have changed due to recent changes in external policies and rising operational costs across various areas. We remain committed to providing access to quality products at affordable prices, while fully complying with local requirements.”

The recent price increase on Temu in Pakistan is due to new tax measures introduced by the government. Internet users have noticed that prices on online marketplaces such as Temu, AliExpress have risen significantly. This increase applies to the newer inventory brought in after the budget, rather than old stock. It is also questionable why prices have increased in advance for items that are part of the old stock inventory. In some cases, items are now costing three to four times more than they did previously.

In contrast, Daraz has not yet increased its prices, although a future price hike on its imported items from new inventory could be possible.

However, these dramatic jumps are not solely due to the fresh tax laws. Under the new Digital Presence Proceeds Tax Act, a 5 percent tax is now imposed on goods sold in Pakistan by foreign companies. Additionally, platforms such as Temu and AliExpress must also pay an 18 percent sales tax, bringing them in line with local businesses.

For perspective, domestic manufacturers already pay an 18 percent sales tax plus 35 percent income tax when selling products. Previously, foreign platforms could operate without these tax burdens, a situation now set to change.

Temu’s latest statement highlights how a mix of evolving tax regulations and global operational costs is reshaping online shopping for Pakistani consumers, signaling that higher prices may become the new norm.