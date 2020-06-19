Tesla is planning to build a new US based plant

Tesla’s new plant might be constructed in the Texas US facility. The company is all geared up to create the cyber Truck in the newly constructed plant. The building of the new plant, Company wants the construction to occur as soon as possible. The foundation of this new factory has already been laid in Travis County Texas.

According to the documents submitted by Texas’ State Court of Auditors, a property worth of $5 million was acquired by Elon Musk for the construction of this new manufacturing plant. The total incentive set for the factory is $60 million. By far the company owns one factory in Fremont, California. Recently Tesla launched a new car plant in Shanghai China and Grunheide Germany. According to the owner, the plant in Texas would employee 5000 people.

The company posted a statement: “Tesla is evaluating the possible development, design, and construction of an electric vehicle manufacturing plant in Travis County within the Austin Green Property. This site is approximately 2100 acres and located at the intersections of SH-130 and Harold Green Road. The property is currently sand and gravel mining site owned and operated by Martin Marietta and Texas construction projects.”

Besides that Tesla owns a battery production plant in Nevada and New York. These factories mainly produce a solar system and car batteries. With every growing demand for Tesla, the company should build more manufacturing plants to meet its needs.

