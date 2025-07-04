By Manik Aftab ⏐ 3 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Textile Giant Plans Ev Market Move As Operations Stay Halted

LAHORE: Amid a prolonged suspension of its textile operations, Bilal Fibres Limited, a listed manufacturer on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), is actively working on an EV market entry along with plans in IT and health tech as part of its strategy to diversify and drive future growth.

In its notice to the PSX for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, the Lahore-based company confirmed that its operations remained completely halted with no business activities undertaken. However, the Board of Directors has approved a formal proposal to establish an IT, health tech, and EV market entry division as a secondary line of business to revive the company.

“In pursuance of this decision, we are actively engaged with stakeholders, technical experts, and consultants for finalisation of the business plan,” Bilal Fibres stated in its regulatory filing.

Just last month, the company had already hinted at this pivot, announcing it would explore these emerging sectors while reiterating that textiles would continue as its core business. Supporting this shift, the company also disclosed a board change, with Anwaar Abbas resigning and Muhammad Usman Saber — an IT professional — joining to help guide the transformation.

Founded in 1987, Bilal Fibres has long specialized in manufacturing and selling yarn for both domestic markets and exports to Europe, the Far East, and the Middle East. Its bold focus on an EV market entry, alongside IT and health tech initiatives, highlights its intent to adapt to shifting industry dynamics and secure new growth avenues beyond traditional textiles.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Punjab Launches Online Bidding For Fancy Number Plates

Punjab Launches Online Bidding for Fancy Number Plates

Techjuice And It Ministry Connect Minister Shaza Assures Support To Foster Tech Landscape

TechJuice and IT Ministry Connect; Minister Shaza Assures Support to Foster Tech Landscape

Punjab Launches Digital Overhaul Of Fruit And Vegetable Markets

Punjab Launches Digital Overhaul of Fruit and Vegetable Markets

Gamers Fight Back: ‘Stop Killing Games’ Petition Explodes Past 1 Million

WhatsApp Android Beta

WhatsApp Android Beta Introduces New Broadcast Credit Feature

Pakistan Plans New Airports In Three Cities

Pakistan Plans New Airports in Three Cities

Runway Ai Now Lets Anyone Make Games With No Prior Experience

Runway AI Now Lets Anyone Make Games With No Prior Experience

Mobile Services Shut Down In Peshawar On 9th And 10th Muharram

Will mobile services be suspended in Peshawar? For how long?

Islamabad Muharram Security Plan Introduces First Mobile Control Room

Islamabad Muharram Security Plan Introduces First Signalless Control Room

How A Software Engineer In India Pulled Off A Multiple Jobs Scandal Until He Got Caught

How a Software Engineer in India Pulled Off Multiple Jobs All at once— Until He Got Caught

Google

Google Fined $314.6M for Secret Data Harvesting on Android Phones

Gaming Laptop

Powerful Gaming Laptop with RTX 5070 Hits Lowest Price

Touchscreen Trackpad

E Ink’s Touchscreen Trackpad Faces Familiar Failures Again