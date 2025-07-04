Textile Giant Plans Ev Market Move As Operations Stay Halted

LAHORE: Amid a prolonged suspension of its textile operations, Bilal Fibres Limited, a listed manufacturer on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), is actively working on an EV market entry along with plans in IT and health tech as part of its strategy to diversify and drive future growth.

In its notice to the PSX for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, the Lahore-based company confirmed that its operations remained completely halted with no business activities undertaken. However, the Board of Directors has approved a formal proposal to establish an IT, health tech, and EV market entry division as a secondary line of business to revive the company.

“In pursuance of this decision, we are actively engaged with stakeholders, technical experts, and consultants for finalisation of the business plan,” Bilal Fibres stated in its regulatory filing.

Just last month, the company had already hinted at this pivot, announcing it would explore these emerging sectors while reiterating that textiles would continue as its core business. Supporting this shift, the company also disclosed a board change, with Anwaar Abbas resigning and Muhammad Usman Saber — an IT professional — joining to help guide the transformation.

Founded in 1987, Bilal Fibres has long specialized in manufacturing and selling yarn for both domestic markets and exports to Europe, the Far East, and the Middle East. Its bold focus on an EV market entry, alongside IT and health tech initiatives, highlights its intent to adapt to shifting industry dynamics and secure new growth avenues beyond traditional textiles.