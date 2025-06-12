The global aviation industry is once again focused on Boeing following the tragic crash of an Air India Boeing 787 8 Dreamliner in Ahmedabad, India, on June 12, 2025.







The incident occurred shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport en route to London Gatwick. There were 242 people on board and there are no survivors by now. This has sent shockwaves through the market, causing Boeing’s shares to crash by 8%.

This latest catastrophe resumed intense examination on the aerospace giant, still struggling with the fallout from previous high-profile accidents and persistent quality control issues.

A Dreamliner’s First Fatal Crash Air India Flight AI 171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed into a residential area just five minutes after its 1:38 PM local time departure. Initial reports indicate the aircraft issued a “MAYDAY” call immediately after takeoff but failed to respond to subsequent air traffic control communications.







This marks the first fatal crash involving a Boeing 787 Dreamliner since its introduction in 2009, a model known for its advanced composite materials and fuel efficiency. The immediate aftermath saw emergency response teams mobilized, and the Indian Civil Aviation Minister, Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, expressed profound sorrow, assuring swift action and support for those affected. Air India confirmed the incident, stating they were ascertaining details.

The crash has led to widespread concern, especially given the 787 Dreamliner’s prior history of technical issues, including hydraulic leaks, flap malfunctions, and allegations of manufacturing shortcuts raised by whistleblowers like Sam Salehpour, a Boeing engineer. These concerns had previously led to temporary groundings and delays in deliveries as authorities investigated structural integrity and quality control.

The Boeing 737 MAX Saga. The Air India crash comes at a time when Boeing is still fighting to restore its image following the devastating 737 MAX crisis. Previously a 737 MAX 8 crashed into the Java Sea shortly after takeoff from Jakarta, killing all 189 people on board. Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 (March 10, 2019): Another 737 MAX 8 crashed six minutes after takeoff from Addis Ababa, claiming the lives of all 157 passengers and crew. Investigations into both accidents pointed to a faulty flight control system known as the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS). The system, designed to prevent stalls, erroneously pushed the aircraft’s nose down based on incorrect sensor data, trapping pilots in a desperate struggle for control.

In January 2024, an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 9 suffered a mid-flight blowout of a door plug, causing rapid decompression. Subsequent investigations revealed missing bolts and raised serious questions about Boeing’s production quality control. Reports from March 2024 indicated that Boeing failed nearly three dozen audits during an examination by the FAA, and the U.S. Department of Justice initiated a criminal investigation into the company. Furthermore, Boeing “voluntarily” disclosed potential uncompleted inspections on certain 787 Dreamliners concerning electrical safeguards where the wings join the main body, leading to a forced action plan to address in-service aircraft.