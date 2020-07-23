The Spokesperson of TikTok finally commented regarding the PTA warning

Earlier this week Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has banned the popular live streaming social media app known as Bigo Live. At the same time PTA also strictly warned TikTok to correct its action otherwise within no time the app might also see a complete ban in the country.

PTA has been getting multiple complaints regarding the obscene and vulgar content that has been posted on TikTok and Bigo Live. Though TikTok did not comment on the situation and warning right away. However recently the spokesperson from TikTok came in front and addressed the issue directly.

“We deploy a combination of technologies and moderation strategies to detect and review problematic content that violates our terms of use and comprehensive Community Guidelines, and implement appropriate penalties including removing videos and banning accounts.” said the spokesperson of TikTok.

Besides that, the spokesperson also said that the platform offers multiple tools, control, and privacy settings one of which is an easy reporting procedure that allows the TikTok user along with the law enforcement agencies to take action against the controversial or obscene content immediately.

As a response to the PTA warning, he said that the data report formulated from July till December states that the moderation system of TikTok instantaneously figured out and deleted the obscene 92.8 percent of the video content before it was reported by the user. Likewise, about 89.4 percent of videos were taken doe by the TikTok authority before they got a single view. He closed his statement with these words: “We’ve removed 3,728,162 violating user videos from Pakistan.”

