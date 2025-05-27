This DNA Based Supercomputer Can Perform 100 Billion Tasks
A revolutionary milestone was achieved at Shanghai Jiao Tong University, where a team led by Dr. Fei Wang has developed a DNA-based supercomputer capable of running over 100 billion tasks simultaneously.
This innovative system uses the inherent properties of DNA molecules to create “liquid computers.” Traditionally, DNA is known for its role in carrying genetic information. However, researchers are now exploring its potential as a computational tool.
The new system utilizes DNA-based programmable gate arrays (DPGAs), which are built from short, single strands of DNA. These DPGAs are highly flexible and scalable, with each variety capable of being programmed into more than 100 billion possible circuit designs by adding specific molecular “keys.”
In practical demonstrations, the team linked DPGAs with approximately 500 DNA strands to solve quadratic equations and calculate square roots. Input molecules trigger chemical reactions within the circuit, analogous to electrical currents in conventional computers, and the results are observed through fluorescent signals from tagged molecules.
Dr. Wang’s team successfully developed a DPGA capable of distinguishing between small RNA molecules, including those associated with renal cancer. This demonstrates the potential for DNA computing to detect diseases at the molecular level, potentially leading to highly parallel and energy-efficient diagnostic devices.
Related Posts
This Machine Makes Gasoline From Air In Real Time
American company Aircela has introduced a machine that can generate gasoline from Air, in real time. Last week, Aircela, a fuels company, marked a…
Islamabad’s Safe City Project Expands with 3,200 new AI Cameras
Islamabad’s Safe City initiative is set to receive a major technological boost, as authorities prepare to install 3,200 new AI-powered cameras to significantly improve…