This Is What Mirza Ghalib Looked In his Youth; Fan Recreated The Picture Using AI

Ever wondered what one of the most famous Urdu languages poet Mirza Asad Ullah Khan Ghalib looked like when he was young? Well, a fan did, and to fulfill his curiosity, he used Artificial intelligence to recreate the picture of Mirza Ghalib.

It sure looks like a modern-day model but it actually is the artificial intelligence’s rendition of Urdu poetry recreated by a fan. Since there have always been talks of rejuvenating the Urdu language in Pakistan in the contemporary era, thanks to the declining quality of the Urdu language written in national newspapers and shared on other popular mediums of communication

This image shared by a Facebook user proves that if paid genuine heed, Urdu is set to flourish. The user named Raheel actually runs a website aimed at promoting the Urdu language. Take a look at the website and Youtube channel, and you will know there are people who are heads-up with the ambition of glorifying Urdu with critically acclaimed poetry and modern-day means. Artificial intelligence is one of them. Mr. Raheel says

“Though I can not say with confidence that it is exactly Mirza Ghalib, as people from India and Pakistan have a dark complexion, I could say Ghalib would have been like this if he was alive today. But, it could be safely concluded that this image is at least fifty percent accurate”

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has not only transformed the world of technology but has also revolutionized the world of arts. Contemporary times have seen an upsurge in the use of computer algorithms to recreate the images of famous historical personalities including ancient Egypt’s pharaohs.

Though the future of AI is uncertain, it seems like it is going in an interesting direction. Considering that this is just a start, we can expect a lot more from it including the recreation of most of the historical figures’ pictures with more accuracy.

