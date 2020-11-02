This Pakistani student landed an internship at Indus Valley Capital through the best cold email

Areeb Zafar is a student from LUMS who has high ambitions and the strive to do something about it. Doing a bachelor’s in Economics with a focus on Management, he has done something that very few have the guts to do in Pakistan and even abroad.

Areeb Zafar sent a cold email to Aatif Awan of Indus Valley Capital explaining his position and how he would be perfect for an internship at their firm when an internship wasn’t even being offered at the firm. Aatif Awan recognized the potential of the student and offered him a 4-month long internship which is invaluable given the current job market due to COVID-19.

Aatif Awan seemed impressed by the forthright attitude of Areeb.

This was one of the best cold emails I've received. Areeb Zafer I'm glad you reached out as you ended up being a great help with the @indusvalleycap office hours among other things. Hope school is going wellhttps://t.co/mb3uSNuJE2 — Aatif Awan (@aatif_awan) November 1, 2020

Indus Valley Capital is an early-stage VC-fund focused on promoting Pakistani startups some of which have the potential to change the entire existing industry in Pakistan. Indus Valley Capital has funded startups like Airlift, AimFit, Bazaar, and Atoms.

As Areeb explains in his post, a cold email will only work if you have the right email delivered to the right person at the right time. Fortunately for him, Aatif Awan was the right person. Otherwise, it’s a two-way street. The person at the other end must be impressed and accessible enough by your mail to give you a chance to showcase your skills.

This opportunity let Areez meet more than 75+ startups and understand the venture capital ecosystem under the mentorship of Aatif Awan.

If you are struggling to find a job or an internship opportunity during this period, you could make one yourself. Just make sure you are the right fit for where you are applying and the right person gets the email.

As Francis Bacon once said, “A wise man will make more opportunities than he finds.”

