After weeks of speculation, MobLand season 2 has officially been confirmed by Paramount Plus. The renewal follows the massive success of the Tom Hardy-led crime thriller, which has now amassed over 26 million viewers, making it the second most-watched original show on the platform, trailing only behind last year’s breakout hit, Landman.







Despite the show’s strong performance, Paramount Plus remained silent for weeks after the season finale aired, leading fans and critics alike to question the delay. Some industry insiders speculate the streaming service may have intentionally held off on the announcement to shift attention away from its recent rebranding—Paramount Plus with Showtime has now been renamed Paramount Plus Premium, a move that mirrors Warner Bros. Discovery’s criticized rebrand of HBO Max.

Still, the delay left fans puzzled, particularly given the show’s clear narrative setup for a second season. The final episode strongly hinted at an impending showdown between Hardy’s character, Harry Da Souza, and Kat McAllister, played by Janet McTeer, setting the stage for an intense continuation.

MobLand season 2 was all but inevitable considering the show’s growing popularity and critical buzz. While not without flaws—including inconsistent pacing in the early episodes and some divisive character performances—the series eventually hit its stride with gritty storytelling, standout action sequences, and sharp dialogue. Executive produced by Guy Ritchie, MobLand blends traditional gangland drama with cinematic flair, a combination that has resonated with audiences globally.







The announcement brings relief to fans who have been eagerly waiting for updates since the season finale aired. The show ranked among the top favorites for many viewers this year, even if not universally considered the best. Its strong viewership numbers and narrative momentum made the case for renewal an easy one from a performance standpoint.

Paramount Plus has not yet announced a production timeline or release window for the second season. However, with the green light now official, more details are expected in the coming months as development progresses.

As anticipation builds, the stage is set for MobLand to return with more explosive confrontations, deeper character arcs, and the gritty underworld drama that made the first season a standout. With MobLand season 2 on the horizon, fans can look forward to the next chapter in this high-stakes crime saga.