Tomcl Becomes First Pakistani Exporter Of Beef Casings To Europe

KARACHI: The Organic Meat Company Limited (PSX: TOMCL) has made history by becoming the first Pakistani firm to export beef casings to Europe, a breakthrough that marks a major step forward for the country’s meat processing and export industry.







In a filing to the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Thursday, TOMCL announced that this milestone positions the company as a reliable supplier in the lucrative European market. The achievement is also expected to create new avenues for export-driven growth and bolster Pakistan’s presence in international food trade.

The company noted that becoming the first Pakistani firm to export beef casings to Europe reflects its continued focus on product diversification and global expansion. By tapping into a new segment within a high-demand region, TOMCL aims to boost its revenue streams and enhance profitability in the near term.

The move is seen as part of TOMCL’s broader strategy to strengthen its export portfolio and establish long-term credibility in developed markets. With this latest development, the company is set to gain a competitive edge in the international halal and processed meat sectors.