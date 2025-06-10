By Huma Ishfaq ⏐ 8 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read

Toyota Airport Motors in Lahore has rolled out an exclusive and time-sensitive offer for the Toyota Fortuner GRS. It is a high-end variant known for its sportier design and enhanced capabilities.



Car buyers now have the chance to own the Toyota Fortuner GRS through a 0% interest plan, eliminating the usual burden of markup fees. This premium payment scheme requires only a 50% upfront payment, with the remaining balance payable in 12 equal monthly installments.

What makes this deal stand out is not just the cost-saving element, but also the instant delivery promise. Customers fulfilling the offer terms can bypass long waitlists and get immediate access to their vehicle, a major plus in a market where delivery delays are common.

This limited-time financing package is exclusively offered by Toyota Airport Motors, situated on New Airport Road, Main Ghazi Road, Lahore. The dealership emphasizes that this is not a nationwide offer—it is specific to this location.



How to Avail the Offer?

Interested buyers can either visit the dealership in person or reach out through the following channels for details and booking:

  • Phone: 0423-111-880-990 / 0423-8866276 (CRM)
  • WhatsApp: 0322-8493456

With limited slots and an attractive payment model, this offer is expected to generate swift interest among high-end vehicle buyers looking for flexibility, affordability, and speed.

