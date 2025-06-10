Toyota Prius 2025 Set to Launch in Pakistan with Up to 40 km/L Fuel Efficiency
Toyota is gearing up to launch the 2025 Prius in Pakistan, and it’s already turning heads with its promise of efficiency, technology, and eco-conscious driving, especially for those commuting through busy city streets or between cities.
While official prices from Toyota Pakistan are still under wraps, automotive insiders have hinted at the likely ex-factory price ranges:
- Base 1.8 L HEV (U trim): Rs. 12,000,000
- Mid‑range 2.0 L HEV (G/Z Trim): Rs. 12,500,000–Rs. 12,800,000
- Top-end Prius Z PHEV (Plug‑in Hybrid): Up to Rs. 16,500,000
These prices are expected to shift slightly due to local dealership margins and applicable taxes.
Hybrid Powertrain with Stellar Mileage
The 2025 Prius showcases Toyota’s cutting-edge hybrid system, offering two powertrain options:
- A 1.8 L petrol engine delivering 72 kW, paired with a 53 kW electric motor
- A more robust 2.0 L petrol hybrid variant for those wanting added performance
Power is channeled via a CVT transmission, ensuring a smooth drive. What truly sets it apart is its fuel economy:
- 24–31 km/L in standard hybrid modes
- 36–40 km/L with the PHEV variant in hybrid mode
- That’s excellent news for fuel-conscious drivers facing rising petrol costs.
Dimensions and Driving Capabilities
Here’s what you can expect in terms of size and performance:
- Power Output: 97 hp (1.8 L variant)
- Engine Size: 1,797–1,986 cc
- Fuel Tank Capacity: 40–43 L
- Top Speed: Between 162 and 180 km/h
- Dimensions: 4,600 × 1,780 × 1,430 mm
- Ground Clearance: Approx. 150 mm
Interior, Safety & Comfort
Toyota hasn’t compromised on in-cabin luxury and safety. The Prius 2025 offers:
- Seating for 5 passengers
- Safety: Dual front airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchors, ABS, Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), and an engine immobilizer
- Infotainment: 7″ screen with Bluetooth/USB support
- Convenience: Dual-zone air conditioning, smart entry with push-start, CVT transmission, and steering-mounted controls
- Comfort Touches: Leather-wrapped steering wheel, rear A/C vents, alloy wheels, and a rearview camera
How does it stand against competitors?
The Prius continues to lead the hybrid game in Pakistan. Compared to options like the Corolla Grande Hybrid, Honda Accord Hybrid, Haval H6 Hybrid, and Hyundai Ioniq, the Prius stands out, especially in terms of mileage. With its PHEV variant reaching up to 40 km/L, it’s built to impress both performance and eco-efficiency seekers.