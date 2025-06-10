Toyota is gearing up to launch the 2025 Prius in Pakistan, and it’s already turning heads with its promise of efficiency, technology, and eco-conscious driving, especially for those commuting through busy city streets or between cities.







While official prices from Toyota Pakistan are still under wraps, automotive insiders have hinted at the likely ex-factory price ranges:

Base 1.8 L HEV (U trim): Rs. 12,000,000

Rs. 12,000,000 Mid‑range 2.0 L HEV (G/Z Trim): Rs. 12,500,000–Rs. 12,800,000

Rs. 12,500,000–Rs. 12,800,000 Top-end Prius Z PHEV (Plug‑in Hybrid): Up to Rs. 16,500,000

These prices are expected to shift slightly due to local dealership margins and applicable taxes.

Hybrid Powertrain with Stellar Mileage

The 2025 Prius showcases Toyota’s cutting-edge hybrid system, offering two powertrain options:







A 1.8 L petrol engine delivering 72 kW, paired with a 53 kW electric motor

A more robust 2.0 L petrol hybrid variant for those wanting added performance

Power is channeled via a CVT transmission, ensuring a smooth drive. What truly sets it apart is its fuel economy:

24–31 km/L in standard hybrid modes

36–40 km/L with the PHEV variant in hybrid mode

That’s excellent news for fuel-conscious drivers facing rising petrol costs.

Dimensions and Driving Capabilities

Here’s what you can expect in terms of size and performance:

Power Output: 97 hp (1.8 L variant)

97 hp (1.8 L variant) Engine Size: 1,797–1,986 cc

1,797–1,986 cc Fuel Tank Capacity: 40–43 L

40–43 L Top Speed: Between 162 and 180 km/h

Between 162 and 180 km/h Dimensions: 4,600 × 1,780 × 1,430 mm

4,600 × 1,780 × 1,430 mm Ground Clearance: Approx. 150 mm

Interior, Safety & Comfort

Toyota hasn’t compromised on in-cabin luxury and safety. The Prius 2025 offers:

Seating for 5 passengers

Safety: Dual front airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchors, ABS, Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), and an engine immobilizer

Dual front airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchors, ABS, Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), and an engine immobilizer Infotainment: 7″ screen with Bluetooth/USB support

7″ screen with Bluetooth/USB support Convenience: Dual-zone air conditioning, smart entry with push-start, CVT transmission, and steering-mounted controls

Dual-zone air conditioning, smart entry with push-start, CVT transmission, and steering-mounted controls Comfort Touches: Leather-wrapped steering wheel, rear A/C vents, alloy wheels, and a rearview camera

How does it stand against competitors?

The Prius continues to lead the hybrid game in Pakistan. Compared to options like the Corolla Grande Hybrid, Honda Accord Hybrid, Haval H6 Hybrid, and Hyundai Ioniq, the Prius stands out, especially in terms of mileage. With its PHEV variant reaching up to 40 km/L, it’s built to impress both performance and eco-efficiency seekers.