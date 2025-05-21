Tracing the Truth Behind China’s Alleged Gaza Airdrops

Due to an ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the partial easing of a nearly three-month-long blockade, several videos circulating on social media have led to confusion regarding foreign aid efforts.







Some posts suggest that China has conducted aerial aid drops or flown fighter jets over the pyramids en route to Gaza. However, fact-checking organizations have found no verifiable evidence supporting these claims.

Did China Drop Aid by Air in Gaza?

The Viral Clip

On May 16, 2025, a video clip posted to X (formerly Twitter) claimed to show China dropping humanitarian aid over Gaza using parachutes. The 32-second video features 20 to 30 packages descending with parachutes, triggering speculation that the footage showed a Chinese operation.







This is not Saudi Arabia’s 600 Billion This is not Qatar’s 1.2 Trillion This is not UAE’s 1.4 Trillion This is china dropping air aids in Gaza today. What a shame for Arabia world.#UAE_welcomes_US_Presiden #riyadh #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/bSKjrULVH8 — Mr. Wani (@Mrwaani) May 16, 2025

The post included a cryptic reference to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE alongside unspecified figures. There was no explanation for what the numbers represented.

What’s the Truth?

A reverse image search traced the footage back to early March 2024, when various countries conducted air-drops in Gaza during a period when land-based aid delivery was halted. China was not involved in those missions.

The video was reposted and edited many times, gaining millions of views on TikTok and other platforms. However, China has not issued any official statement about such an aid operation. The last known Chinese aid shipment to Gaza was on February 19, 2025. It was delivered by trucks, not from the sky.

Claim of Chinese Jets Over the Pyramids

What was posted?

On May 18, a user claiming to be a Kenyan political aspirant shared a video clip of what he described as “iconic images” — Chinese fighter jets and a cargo plane supposedly flying over Egypt’s Great Pyramids en route to deliver aid to Gaza.

Looks like a new super-power has arisen. The way China did an air-drop of food and supplies to Gaza, escorted by their own fighter jets just incase the Zionists did something stupid, is amazing. Flying over the Giza Pyramids enroute, those are iconic images. pic.twitter.com/1WhdKOjCAI — Francis Gaitho (@FGaitho237) May 18, 2025

The video quickly spread across X, TikTok, Instagram, and Threads.

What’s the Reality?

A deeper analysis reveals that the footage is not recent and not related to Gaza aid efforts. It dates back to April 2025, when China and Egypt held their first joint military training, titled “Eagles of Civilization 2025.”

Several credible outlets, including China’s CGTN, showcased these visuals under the headline “Jets over pyramids.” These images were clearly tied to the exercise and not any humanitarian effort.

Other Misleading Videos Circulating

The false claims about China aren’t isolated. Other old videos are also being recycled to fit current narratives:

A 2024 video featuring airdrops involving the U.S., France, and Germany is being misattributed to China.

Another clip from March 2024, when Jordan began its airlift, has also been used misleadingly.

These cases underscore the pattern of misattributing real events to nations not involved, particularly China, in this context.

Conclusion: No Chinese Airdrops Confirmed

While limited land-based aid has resumed in Gaza, there is no credible evidence that China has conducted any air-based humanitarian missions in the region recently. The viral videos claiming otherwise are either taken out of context or based on unrelated military drills.

As humanitarian needs remain urgent, it is essential to verify such claims before sharing them, especially when they gain traction during times of crisis.