Travel advisory for Pakistan eased by Canada

According to the Advisor to the Prime Minister on Trade and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood, Canada has eased its overall travel advisory for Pakistan. This is a good step to establish further economic ties with the country and will also boost tourism from Canada.

I am glad to share the good news that Canada has improved its overall travel advisory for most parts of Pakistan. This will further improve once the COVID-19 restrictions are removed. This will help in promoting tourism and economic activities in Pakistan…1/2 — Abdul Razak Dawood (@razak_dawood) December 16, 2020

Abdul Razak Dawood added, “I wish to thank the Canadian High Commission for its support in this regard.” According to the Government of Canada, all Canadians are to exercise a high degree of caution in Pakistan owing to the unpredictable security situation. There is a threat of terrorism, civil unrest, sectarian violence and kidnapping. Karachi, in particular, has been cited as a risk due to violence and terrorism and all Canadians are advised against traveling to the city.

Furthermore, the Canadian citizens are advised to avoid all travel to the area within 50 km of the border with Afghanistan, the areas within 10 km of the borders with China, India and Iran, as well as the Line of Control, except the Wagah official border crossing point and the road (Grand Trunk Road) leading there, the Khunjerab Pass official border crossing and the road (Karakorum Highway) leading there, the Pakistan-administered Kashmir, the province of Balochistan, the section of the Karakoram Highway from Mansehra to Chilas, via Battagram, Besham City, Dasu and Sazin and the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, except the following districts: Haripur, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Buner, Swat, Chitral.

