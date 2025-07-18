Trilateral Deal Signed For Uzbekistan Afghanistan Pakistan Railway Project

Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Uzbekistan have signed a trilateral framework agreement for the Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan railway project, a key step toward enhancing regional connectivity and trade. The agreement was inked on Thursday in Kabul.

The framework agreement for the joint feasibility study of the Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan railway project was signed between Afghanistan’s Ministry of Public Works, Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Transport, and Pakistan’s Ministry of Railways.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, along with Afghanistan’s acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and Uzbek Foreign Minister Baxtiyor Saidov, witnessed the signing ceremony.

According to a statement from Pakistan’s Foreign Office, the Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan railway project is designed to connect Uzbekistan with Pakistan via Afghanistan, providing Central Asian countries direct access to Pakistani seaports. The initiative aims to bolster regional trade, transit, and economic development while enhancing long-term stability and cooperation.

640km Railway to Link Termez with Pakistan via Kabul and Kharlachi

The proposed 640-kilometer railway line will connect Uzbekistan’s Termez with Hairatan in Afghanistan, pass through Kabul and Logar, and enter Pakistan’s Kurram district via the Kharlachi crossing.

Dar’s participation in the event underscored Pakistan’s strong commitment to the successful execution of the Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan railway project. Earlier, he attended a trilateral meeting in Kabul that reaffirmed the three nations’ dedication to connectivity, peace, trade, and prosperity.

On the sidelines, Ishaq Dar held bilateral meetings with the Afghan Taliban leadership, including Interim Afghan Prime Minister Mullah Hassan Akhund, Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, and Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani. This marked Dar’s second visit to Kabul in three months.

During these meetings, leaders exchanged views on regional security, trade, and border management. Both sides emphasized the need for continued engagement and high-level contact to foster economic cooperation and ensure the region benefits from improved connectivity.

Dar particularly highlighted that addressing security and border issues is essential to unlocking the full potential of the Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan railway project and other economic initiatives.