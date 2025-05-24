Trump Demands 25% Tariff on iPhones Built Outside the U.S.

U.S. President Donald Trump has reignited calls for Apple to bring iPhone manufacturing back to the United States, proposing a 25% tariff on devices assembled abroad. The announcement, made via Trump’s Truth Social account, signals a renewed push for domestic production of American tech products.







In his latest post, Trump stated he had “long ago informed” Apple CEO Tim Cook of his expectations regarding iPhone manufacturing. Trump wrote:

“I expect their iPhones sold in the United States will be manufactured and built in the United States, not India, or anyplace else. If that is not the case, a tariff of at least 25% must be paid by Apple to the U.S.”

The demand underscores Trump’s broader economic agenda aimed at reshoring American manufacturing. While Apple is headquartered in the U.S., most of its iPhones are assembled in countries like China, India, and Vietnam, where labor is more affordable and supply chains are firmly established.

Trump had previously claimed that in return, Apple would boost U.S. production of iPhones, aligning with his long‑standing “Make in the USA” rhetoric. Trump framed India’s offer of zero tariffs on U.S. goods as generous, yet insisted Apple focus on domestic manufacturing instead.







Potential Impact of Trump iPhone Tariff on U.S. Consumers

Despite no formal response from Apple yet, industry observers suggest that the proposed Trump iPhone tariff could force the company to reevaluate its global production strategy. Analysts warn the tariff could lead to increased prices for U.S. consumers or reduced profit margins for Apple unless production is shifted stateside.

In recent years, Apple has been expanding production in India as part of a diversification strategy away from China, largely due to geopolitical tensions and supply chain uncertainties. Trump’s renewed stance may further complicate the company’s global logistics and pricing models.

With Trump now in office again, the push to impose tariffs on foreign-manufactured tech products could shape trade policy and the consumer electronics market in the coming months.