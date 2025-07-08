Turkish Airlines has announced it will expand its Pakistan flights starting October 27, 2025, increasing the frequency of trips to both Islamabad and Lahore, according to local media reports.

Under this new plan, the number of Turkish Airlines Pakistan flights from Istanbul to Lahore will grow from 11 to 14 per week, while flights to Islamabad will also rise from 10 to 14 weekly. The airline will operate these routes using its Airbus A300 aircraft, aiming to meet rising demand and strengthen its footprint in Pakistan.

This expansion comes just months after a Turkish Airlines flight experienced a technical issue on July 7, 2025. The aircraft, which had departed Lahore for Istanbul, was forced to make an emergency return shortly after takeoff when a fault was detected.

Airport officials noted that the pilot swiftly contacted air traffic control and secured immediate clearance to land. The plane safely returned to Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport, where it was moved to a secure bay for technical checks by engineers.

By ramping up its Turkish Airlines Pakistan flights, the carrier underscores its commitment to deepening air connectivity between Istanbul and key Pakistani cities, offering more options and convenience for travelers.