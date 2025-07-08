By Manik Aftab ⏐ 38 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Turkish Airlines Pakistan Flights To Rise With More Trips

Turkish Airlines has announced it will expand its Pakistan flights starting October 27, 2025, increasing the frequency of trips to both Islamabad and Lahore, according to local media reports.

Under this new plan, the number of Turkish Airlines Pakistan flights from Istanbul to Lahore will grow from 11 to 14 per week, while flights to Islamabad will also rise from 10 to 14 weekly. The airline will operate these routes using its Airbus A300 aircraft, aiming to meet rising demand and strengthen its footprint in Pakistan.

This expansion comes just months after a Turkish Airlines flight experienced a technical issue on July 7, 2025. The aircraft, which had departed Lahore for Istanbul, was forced to make an emergency return shortly after takeoff when a fault was detected.

Airport officials noted that the pilot swiftly contacted air traffic control and secured immediate clearance to land. The plane safely returned to Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport, where it was moved to a secure bay for technical checks by engineers.

By ramping up its Turkish Airlines Pakistan flights, the carrier underscores its commitment to deepening air connectivity between Istanbul and key Pakistani cities, offering more options and convenience for travelers.

 

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Bitchat

Jack Dorsey Launches ‘Bitchat’ with Bluetooth Messaging to Challenge WhatsApp

Rawalpindi Data Dealers Held For Illegally Selling Sensitive Citizen Data

Rawalpindi Data Dealers Held for Illegally Selling Sensitive Info

Inflation Adjusted Salary Hike Expected In Budget 2025 26

Pakistan Post Used Public Utility Funds for Army Pensions: PAC Reveals

Tax On Prize Bonds And Savings Profits Doubled For Non Filers

Tax on Prize Bonds and Savings Profits Doubled for Non-Filers

Changan Car Price Cut And Free Maintenance Package Announced

Changan Pak Confirms Decrease in Car Prices & Maintenance Package

Sindhs Driving License Is Online Now Heres How To Obtain It

Sindh Online Learner License Issuance Crosses 208,000 Mark in Just Nine Months

Govt To Establish Sugar Sector Data Monitoring System

Cabinet Approves Sugar Import to Stabilize Prices

Netflix

Netflix Confirms 50% of Worldwide Audience Are Watching Anime

Youtube Channels

Govt To Shut down 27 Famous YouTube channels after court order

Temu Price Increase In Pakistan Official Statement Explains New Costs

Temu Responds to Price Surge in Pakistan While AliExpress Prices also Rise

Drive Home A Toyota Corolla Faster With Altis Hbl Financing

Own a Toyota Corolla Sooner with HBL Altis Financing Plan

Realme 15 Pro

Upcoming Realme 15 Pro Leak Surfaces

Sweden Visa Services Resume In Pakistan

Major European Country Resumes Visa Services in Islamabad