Turkish companies eager to set up industrial units in Pakistan

A delegation of investors have expressed keen interest in setting up industrial units to meet the needs of Pakistan’s construction industry.

The delegation of investors paid a visit to the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI). Members of the Turkish delegation included ADO Group President Mustafa Sak, Chairman of Bricks Plus Kamil Arsalan, NG Kutahya Saramik Porselen Turizm Mustafa Orhon.

Chairman of Imarat Group of Companies Shafiq Akbar, along with ICCI President Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, former president Muhammad Ejaz Abbasi, and President of Islamabad Builders Association welcomed the delegation on behalf of the business community of Pakistan.

Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan informed the delegation on potential business and investment opportunities in the construction and real estate businesses of Pakistan. The ICCI president emphasized the massive demand for commercial and private building in the Pakistani market, as well as the construction package announced by the PTI government to uplift the construction industry. He concluded that this was the perfect time for investors to pursue joint ventures and direct investment opportunities. He ensured the delegation that the ICCI would facilitate investors to the best possible extent.

Likewise, the delegation members including ADO Group President Mustafa Sak said that they saw huge potential for investment in Pakistan. He expressed eagerness to set up industrial units in the country to produce construction material to meet the needs of the local construction industry.

According to the delegation, Pakistan and Turkey have negotiated a preferential trade agreement to increase trade and investment in multiple sectors of Pakistan’s economy. Special emphasis has been placed on the transport, telecommunications, manufacturing, and tourism industries, aiming to increase the volume of bilateral trade between the two nations.

Shafiq Akbar, Chairman of the Imarat Group of Companies, highlighted the potential of the construction industry in Pakistan. He also said Imarat Group was seeking to bring more investors from Turkey to Pakistan, adding that this would not only improve bilateral trade ties and strengthen the bind of friendship between the two countries.

