Two Consecutive Days Of Holiday Declared In Sindh

The Sindh government has announced public holidays on September 5 and 6 (Friday and Saturday) in observance of Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH), corresponding to the 12th of Rabiul Awwal in the Islamic lunar calendar.

According to the official notification, all government institutions, educational establishments, and offices across the province will remain closed for two days to mark the occasion.

The federal government had earlier declared Saturday, September 6, as a nationwide public holiday for Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH). A notification from the Cabinet Division confirmed the observance.

On the 12th of Rabiul Awwal, Muslims worldwide commemorate the birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) through prayers, gatherings, processions, and recitations.

The Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, led by Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad, last week confirmed the date after no credible moon sighting reports were received across Pakistan due to cloudy weather.

Meanwhile, the Karachi Traffic Police have imposed a ban on heavy traffic on September 11 and 12 of Rabiul Awwal to facilitate processions and ensure public safety during the celebrations.