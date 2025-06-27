U S Student Visa Requirements Updated Social Media Info Now Mandatory

The U.S. student visa requirements have been revised, with the Department of State now mandating social media identifiers along with essential documentation for all applicants seeking to study in the United States.







The U.S. Department of State has updated its student visa application process, reemphasizing the need for social media identifiers—a policy first introduced in 2019. The U.S. Embassy in Islamabad shared the updated U.S. student visa requirements via its official X (Twitter) account, outlining the documents and steps required to apply.

Attention students: Since 2019, U.S. visa applications have required applicants to provide social media identifiers. Recently, there have been updates to these requirements. Before applying, please review the latest guidance to ensure you’re following current protocols. For more… pic.twitter.com/Icn5K7KKBt — U.S. Embassy Islamabad (@usembislamabad) June 25, 2025

Students must first ensure their passport is valid for at least six months beyond their intended U.S. stay. A Form I-20, issued by the U.S. school after SEVIS registration, is essential, along with the SEVIS fee payment receipt showing the $350 payment.







Applicants must also complete the DS-160, the online nonimmigrant visa application form, and retain its confirmation page with a barcode. The process includes paying a $160 visa application fee and submitting a U.S.-compliant passport-sized photo.

Another key requirement is proof of financial support—this could be bank statements, affidavits of support, or scholarship information. These documents help demonstrate that the applicant can fund their education and living expenses in the U.S.

Once these initial steps are completed, students can schedule their visa interview at the nearest U.S. embassy or consulate. Eligibility for a student visa also requires acceptance into a full-time academic program, English language proficiency, and adherence to SEVP (Student and Exchange Visitor Program) guidelines.

Officials advise students to check the latest U.S. student visa requirements on the Department of State’s website or consult with the international student office at their chosen U.S. institution. Doing so will help applicants stay compliant and avoid delays or rejections during the application process.